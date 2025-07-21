FESTIVITIES / Grand-Case Festival: memory, culture and recognition for Victor Schoelcher | FAXINFO

Yesterday’s Grand-Case festival, July 21, brought together worshippers and locals in the heart of the fishing village. After mass at the Catholic church, amidst clouds and showers, a luminous interlude allowed the parade to shine in the sunshine. To the rhythm of drums, young and old paraded with pride.

After the show, it was time for the official speeches. Louis Mussington, Frantz Gumbs, and Cyrille Le Vély each discussed the weight of history, current challenges, and youth as the future of the region.

“We are gathered today to pay tribute to Victor Schœlcher and to celebrate the feast of Grand-Case,” declared the president of the Collectivité. But he also wanted to point out that, for him, “Victor Schœlcher is not solely responsible for the abolition of slavery.” He praised Auguste-François Perrinon, “who initiated this practice [of free labor] in Saint-Martin,” and the “firm determination of Black men.” “Let us pay tribute to our ancestors,” he insisted.

Countering juvenile delinquency

Faced with the upsurge in juvenile delinquency, Louis Mussington gave an overview of concrete actions: opening of the territorial police station, installation of lighting for the football pitch, the upcoming arrival of video surveillance and a building for the Grand-Case neighborhood council (which already has a building on rue des écoles, editor’s note). He recalled the renovation of the neighborhood church and the two schools, and called on young people to “get involved in their territory.” The president made no secret of making promises during his speech, including the signing of an agreement with the University of the Antilles to offer continuing education to young people from Saint-Martin, and the construction “within two to three years” of two water and electricity factories, the reins of which will be handed over to young people.

Member of Parliament Frantz Gumbs, for his part, spoke of “all these valiant builders” of Grand-Case and stressed that “we must not live in nostalgia for the past, but we must not let it fade away.”

Fighting modern forms of slavery

Prefect Le Vély, for his part, placed Schœlcher’s fight in the current context: the fight must continue “as long as there remains a slave on this earth.” He denounced “undeclared work, the exploitation of undocumented immigrants” and called for “tribute to those who work every day to make Saint-Martin a fairer, safer, and more united territory.” Touched by the virtuosity of the Saint-Martinoise anthem played on the steel pan, the state representative was keen to point out that the national anthem of Saint-Martin remains the Marseillaise.

Recognition and tributes

The day was also an opportunity to highlight local figures for their contribution to cultural and social dynamism. President Louis Mussington presented a certificate of recognition to Audrey Claxton, founder and president of the Cobraced association, for her community commitment and her embodiment of the transformative power of art and conviction; Emmanuel Gimenez-Richardson, visionary farmer-producer and architect of agricultural renewal; Edwin Charbonnier, master of the steel pan, and to Albert Connor, an essential musical figure, for their contribution to the cultural and musical heritage of the island.

Prefect Cyrille le Vély honored five personalities: Valerie Salmon, volunteer at the 2024 Olympic Games who worthily represented the territory, our values and service to others; Jean-Marc Gervais, founder of Jeunesse Soualiga, which gives a strong voice to young people with its dynamic, inclusive and forward-looking structure; Glen Graham, pillar of the Orléans Attackers Football club who demonstrates remarkable commitment to youth and sport; Gerline Isaac, president of the VEISS association, committed to raising awareness of vitiligo, whose admirable effectiveness and devotion command respect; and Miguel Mingau, president of Moto Action du Nord (AMAN), for his passion, his perseverance and his support of young people towards essential values which are rigor and respect for safety rules.

The festivities continued throughout the day to properly celebrate this great and beautiful festival in Grand-Case. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/festivites-fete-de-grand-case-memoire-culture-et-reconnaissance-pour-victor-schoelcher/