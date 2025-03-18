FESTIVITIES: Grand-Case Tuesdays and its white parade | FAXINFO

This evening, from 18 p.m. to 22 p.m., the streets of Grand-Case will once again vibrate to the rhythm of Tuesdays in Grand-Case, after last week's colorful launch where everyone celebrated local culture, crafts and music in a festive and friendly atmosphere.

For this second edition, more than one hundred exhibitors will introduce you to their unique artisanal creations: jewelry, sculptures, paintings, clothing, and other treasures handmade by local talents. It's the perfect opportunity to stroll among the colorful stalls and chat with the passionate artisans.

From 18 p.m., music will take place with live concerts, animated by Remember the Time, Acoustic Vibes and Deejay 9.11. At 19:30 p.m., the great white parade will parade through the streets with the Dazzling Divas Dancers and Locomotiv Band, promising an unforgettable spectacle.

Throughout the evening, enjoy multiple street entertainment, a photobooth corner with costumed dancers to immortalize the evening, the discovery of new talents with Tuesday's cover, and of course, food corner where you can taste a wealth of local specialties. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/festivites-les-mardis-de-grand-case-et-sa-parade-blanche/