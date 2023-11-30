FESTIVITIES / Inauguration of the Christmas tree this Saturday, December 2 on the Marigot Seafront! | FAXINFO

The Community of Saint-Martin begins the Christmas 2023 festivities, with the lighting of the Christmas tree this Saturday, December 2 on the seafront in Marigot, followed by the Serenades in the different neighborhoods from December 8 to 16, from 18 p.m. to midnight from Oyster Pond to Sandy Ground.

Serenades or traveling musical tours in the neighborhoods of the territory are always awaited and appreciated by the local population and tourists passing through the island to celebrate Christmas. A good opportunity to slowly but surely get into the Christmas spirit with music!

Other activities will always follow on the Seafront, notably the Christmas market, the arrival of Santa Claus with his bag full of gifts… The program to come in a future edition. _AF

The program of events from December 2 to 16:

Saturday December 2 from 18 p.m. to 23 p.m.: lighting of the Christmas tree on the Seafront and musical entertainment

Friday December 8 from 19 p.m. to midnight: Jolly Boys in Cul-de-Sac, Orient Bay and Grand-Case

Saturday December 9 from 19 p.m. to midnight: Today's Band in Rambaud, Colombier and Friar's Bay

Sunday December 10 from 18 p.m. to 22 p.m.: King Timo & Band at Sandy Ground and Saint James

Friday December 15 from 19 p.m. to midnight: Gunslingers Steel Pan in Agrément, Hameau du Pont, Concordia and Marigot

Saturday December 16 from 19 p.m. to midnight: Bottle Neck in Oyster Pond and Quartier d'Orléans

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/festivites-inauguration-du-sapin-de-noel-ce-samedi-2-decembre-sur-le-front-de-mer-de-marigot/