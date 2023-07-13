FESTIVITIES / July 14: the complete program | FAXINFO

For this year 2023, Louis Mussington, president of the Collectivité, invites the entire Saint-Martin population to come together this Friday to celebrate the National Day on the seafront of Marigot, the program of which will delight young and old.

The festivities will begin this Friday, July 14 at 9 a.m. with the ecumenical ceremony at the Catholic Church of Marigot and then give way to the unmissable July 14 parade with a starting point at rue de la République at 10:15 a.m. This year will also mark the first participation of the young cadets who will parade with pride. At 10:30 a.m., officials will lay wreaths at the War Memorial located at the Hôtel de la Collectivité. Around 11 a.m., an official ceremony will be held on the seafront of Marigot with the usual speeches, the presentation of medals and a reception. The celebration of the French National Day will continue in the afternoon and in the evening with musical and sporting entertainment, always on the seafront. The long-awaited fireworks of July 14 will be fired from the Bay of Marigot at 21h. A very beautiful National Day to all! _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/festivites-14-juillet-le-programme-complet/