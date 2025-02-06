FESTIVITIES: Launch of pre-activities for Carnival 2025 this weekend! | FAXINFO

The 2025 Saint-Martin Carnival is fast approaching and the festive atmosphere is starting this weekend in Quartier d'Orléans and Grand-Case. The pre-events initiated during the 2024 edition aim to create excitement before the official festivities, liven up the neighborhoods and engage the population in the spirit of the Carnival.

This Friday, February 7, place at GET FIT 2 PARTY at the Thelbert Carti sports center in Quartier d'Orléans, from 19 p.m. to 20 p.m. The watchword: get ready for the parades. This first one-hour Soca Fit session will be led by coach FABI! A dynamic workout to get into the mood and get back in shape before the fat days or simply to move. The Saint Martin Santé association will be there to provide advice on nutrition and well-being.

Saturday February 8, the event BARVENTURE edition KARAOKE will be held at Tropic's Bar in Grand-Case, from 19 p.m. to midnight. Karaoke fans will have the opportunity to shine on stage in a friendly and festive competition. The musical atmosphere will be provided by DJs LIL R and DEEJBLAZE. Admission is free, so come sing and celebrate this festive time of year together.

Sunday February 9, it will be at the DRUM PARADE to animate Quartier d'Orléans, from 16 p.m. to 17 p.m. In collaboration with the Rhythm and Groove Association, drums will resonate in the streets. The procession will leave from the gas station to the pharmacy for a vibrant parade that will give a taste of the festivities of Carnival 2025. The public is invited to join the parade and live this unique experience. _VX

Info: 06 90 37 55 57

Carnavaldesaintmartin@gmail.com

Facebook – Instagram

Youtube: @Carnavaldesaintmartin

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/festivites-lancement-des-pre-activites-du-carnaval-2025-ce-week-end/