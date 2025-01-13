FESTIVITIES: Launch of the Tuesdays of Grand-Case on February 4! | FAXINFO

The 2025 edition of the Mardis de Grand-Case (MDGC), a must-see event in Saint-Martin, will officially begin on February 4 and will continue over eight festive Tuesdays from 18 p.m. to 23 p.m., with the exception of March 4, dedicated to carnival. The organizers promise a memorable edition, mixing tradition, surprises and new entertainment.

However, the preparation of this new edition has not been without challenges. The organizers have encountered several obstacles, particularly related to the technical services of the Collectivité. Electricity on the boulevard and the security barriers, historically provided, are no longer provided for the moment. This announcement required a complex reorganization, with numerous discussions between the services concerned that will continue this week to find a common agreement. Determined, the teams are working hard to ensure an event that lives up to expectations.

A key meeting will take place on January 14 with the territorial police and the gendarmerie to finalize the security arrangements and ensure a fully secure boulevard. Despite some ongoing uncertainties on the technical and financial side, the organizers remain confident: "The party will be beautiful, the party will be big." This 2025 edition promises to be another unmissable event to discover the cultural, artistic and gastronomic wealth of Grand-Case. See you on Tuesday, February 4 for the return of the Mardis de Grand-Case! _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/festivites-lancement-des-mardis-de-grand-case-le-4-fevrier/