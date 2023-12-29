FESTIVITIES: Many fireworks planned for the New Year | FAXINFO

Preparations are well underway to celebrate the New Year 2024. Like every year, numerous fireworks will be set off across the island. Follow the leader !

To celebrate the passing of the new year, numerous pyrotechnic shows will be organized on both sides of the island, either on December 31 at midnight or on January 1. Make your choice !

On the French side, a lot of people are expected at Orient Bay for New Year's Eve. The fireworks are scheduled for midnight! Another magnificent fireworks show will be offered on Baie Longue beach by the La Samanna hotel. Other “private” fireworks are planned in Grand-Case.

For its part, the Community will meet the population on Monday January 1, 2024 for the traditional Peace Concert from 16 p.m. followed by fireworks from Marigot Bay at 21 p.m.

Among our neighbors on the Dutch side, the spectacle will also be there with several fireworks planned at Great Bay Boardwalk, Pelican, Simpson Bay Beach, Maho Beach and Cupecoy. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/festivites-de-nombreux-feux-dartifice-prevus-pour-le-nouvel-an/