FESTIVITIES of July 21: The program for the Grand-Case Festival | FAXINFO

Every July 21 now marks the Fête de Grand-Case and the occasion to honor the memory of the famous abolitionist Victor Schoelcher born on July 22, 1804. From 9 a.m., the streets of Grand-Case will be celebrating this Friday July 21, 2023.

Louis Mussington, president of the Collectivité, invites the entire population to gather in the former fishing village of Grand-Case to celebrate this annual festival. long awaited by all. Victor Schœlcher's party in Grand-Case reminds us that 1848 marked a major turning point in the history of the former French colonies.

That year, Victor Schoelcher proposed his decree for the definitive abolition of slavery to the government, which the latter signed. On April 27, 1848, slavery was irrevocably abolished.

The festivities will be launched at 9 a.m. with the traditional ecumenical ceremony at the Catholic Church of Grand-Case. At 10:15 a.m., the unmissable parade will animate the boulevard in front of the public and the officials. The latter will meet around 10:30 a.m. for the usual speeches and the reception on the sports ground of Grand-Case. The convivial and family celebration will continue in the afternoon with musical and sporting entertainment offered throughout the day and evening: cycling race, traditional games, concerts and of course, to end in apotheosis, the fireworks fired in the bay of Grand-Case at 22 p.m. Have a great party everyone. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/festivites-du-21-juillet-le-programme-pour-la-fete-de-grand-case/