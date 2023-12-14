FESTIVITIES “Oualichi Christmas Parade”: the magic of Christmas will operate on Saturday in the streets of Marigot | FAXINFO

The Community of Saint-Martin and the Caisse Territoriale des Œuvres Scolaires (CTOS) are organizing this Saturday, December 16, the 3rd edition of the Christmas parade organized by the After-school service. An event that should attract hundreds of children to the streets of Marigot!

This is one of the most beautiful parades I have attended in a long time. It was splendid, magical! ". There was no shortage of superlatives last year to greet the magical Christmas parade organized in the streets of Marigot. Hundreds of children dressed in their best costumes paraded with music and joy throughout the afternoon in front of an amazed audience.

Building on the popular success encountered during previous editions and especially last year, the organizers are welcoming the public this Saturday, December 16 from 14 p.m. in the streets of Marigot for a third edition of the “Oualichi Christmas Parade” which promises to be once again rich in colors! For several weeks, students and teachers from the different schools in the area have been busy making costumes and floats. All these children are now impatient to meet again on Saturday, December 16 for this magical parade where the dream and magic of Christmas go rub shoulders in the city center of Marigot and its surroundings (the procession will take the streets of Spring, Hollande, République and Boulevard de France before arriving at the Christmas village on the Sea Front, editor's note). _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/festivites-oualichi-christmas-parade-la-magie-de-noel-va-operer-samedi-dans-les-rues-de-marigot/