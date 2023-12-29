FESTIVITIES: Rides offered by the Archiball club to children from the ALEFPA association – Le Manteau de SXM | FAXINFO

Just before the arrival of Santa Claus, the Archiball rugby club offered a beautiful gift to the children of the ALEFPA – Le Manteau de Saint-Martin association during their visit to the Hope Estate Christmas market.

The spirit of Christmas reigned last Friday, December 22 at the Hope Estate Christmas market thanks to the great initiative of the leaders of the Archiball club in favor of the ALEFPA association – Le Manteau de Saint-Martin. Present since the opening of the Christmas market, the large Archiball family welcomed 30 children to offer them rides.

The wonder could be read on the faces of the children, all happy to have spent a wonderful evening in the company of the “Archis”.

The Archiball club would like to take this opportunity to wish everyone a happy holiday season. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/festivites-des-tours-de-manege-offerts-par-le-club-des-archiball-aux-enfants-de-lassociation-alefpa-le-manteau-de-sxm/