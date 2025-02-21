FESTIVITIES / Saint-Martin Carnival: it’s -officially- launched! | FAXINFO

While the pre-events of the 2025 Saint-Martin Carnival have been in full swing since February 7, the official kick-off is being given today.

After the warm-up at the Get Fit 2 Fête finale in Marigot this Friday from 19pm to 21pm, the St. Martin Carnival will kick off with a bang with CULTURANZA, a vibrant celebration of the island’s culture and traditions! The highly anticipated event will take place tomorrow, Saturday, February 22, on the Marigot waterfront from 17pm to midnight, promising an explosion of colors, music and festivities.

This special edition will begin at 17pm with a cultural parade that will set off from the Agrément roundabout, crossing Rue de Hollande, Rue de la République, Boulevard de France on the seafront and ending in style at the foot of the statue 'The Market Lady'. This procession will showcase traditional costumes, dance and the captivating rhythms of local carnival groups. The evening will continue, still on the seafront, with performances by iconic artists and groups. CULTURANZA 2025 promises to thrill Saint-Martin with a programme full of surprises, celebrating the festive spirit and unity of the island. Not forgetting the Grand Children's Parade on Sunday 23 February in the streets of the capital. See you this weekend for a total immersion in the magic of carnival! _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/festivites-carnaval-de-saint-martin-cest-officiellement-lance/