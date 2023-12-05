FESTIVITIES: Saint-Martin lights up, eyes shine and the crowds turn out | FAXINFO

Light garlands in the streets, a tree on Le Front de Mer in Marigot, musical entertainment… since Saturday December 2, everything is in place in Saint-Martin to enter the end-of-year celebrations.

The official start of the Christmas festivities was given last Saturday on the Seafront in Marigot with the inauguration of the large Christmas tree in the presence of elected officials and the population, always impatient like every year to celebrate Christmas and its traditions. The launch of the illuminations in the streets of the city center as well as in other districts of the island also took place. Isn't it always nice to see Saint-Martin shine brightly during these festive periods?

Other activities are planned throughout the month of December with from Friday December 8, the start of the famous serenades or traveling musical tours from 19 p.m. to midnight in Cul-de-Sac, Orient Bay and Grand-Case with the group Jolly Boys. A good opportunity to slowly but surely get into the Christmas spirit with local music that we love! _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/festivites-saint-martin-sillumine-les-yeux-brillent-et-la-foule-est-au-rendez-vous/