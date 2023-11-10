FESTIVITIES / Saint-Martin’s Day: Orléans district in celebration! | FAXINFO

On the occasion of Saint-Martin's Day, the community is organizing this Saturday, November 11, in partnership with the Orleans Rising Sun Fête Committe association, a big festive day in Quartier d'Orléans.

Many games and concerts are scheduled from 12 p.m. in the Thelbert Carti stadium parking lot. A beautiful day in perspective placed under the sign of unity and brotherhood between the north and the south of the island. Long live Saint Martin's Day! _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/festivites-saint-martins-day-quartier-dorleans-en-fete/