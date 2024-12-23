FESTIVITIES: Santa Claus’ tribe celebrates for the Oualichi Parade | FAXINFO

On Saturday, December 21, the latest generation of Saint-Martinois celebrated the arrival of the end-of-year holidays with a festive and generous parade through Marigot.

Red, gold, blue, glittery, green and silver, the young artists from the 14 participating schools dazzled the audience with their most beautiful costumes and their most beautiful choreographies from 14 p.m. to 18 p.m. For the 4th edition of the Oualichi Christmas Parade, presented by the Caisse Territoriale des Œuvres Scolaires (CTOS), around twenty groups paraded from rue de Spring to the Christmas village, set up on the seafront. All equipped with their cameras and smiles on their faces, parents, relatives and other spectators were faithfully posted in the main roads of the city to admire the musical show. “I came to see my daughter who is in CP, she is there, dressed as a star! We rehearsed her choreography for weeks, she was stressed this morning. But now, that's it, she's having a blast,” says a parent of a student. Kindergartens, primary schools, middle schools, high schools and private associations, “everyone participated and they all put their heart into it,” confides Bérénice Babot, head of the extracurricular service at the CTOS. “At each edition, we try to take on new challenges and have more children. This year, we have 1300 participants including 1130 children, which is more than at the previous edition,” adds the specialist enthusiastically. _LM

