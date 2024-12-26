FESTIVITIES: The Christmas Village illuminated by children | FAXINFO

Last Saturday, from 10am, the Christmas Village set up, for a day that was a bit fraught with pitfalls, on the Marigot seafront.

Ready to welcome the horde of little elves who came to participate in the Oualichi Christmas Parade, the exhibitors presented their island specialties and other flavors from around the world for the pleasure of locals and visitors. “This is my first time in Saint-Martin and it’s really fun to celebrate Christmas in this heat. I just tasted a rum punch at one of the stands, I’m even hotter!” confided Jean-Louis, laughing. About twenty stands offering cosmetics, cotton candy, jewelry and even children’s toys welcomed passers-by who came to celebrate the arrival of the holidays and finish their Christmas shopping. Unfortunately, the conditions were not all right: “It’s 17:30 p.m. and it’s only just started. Since this morning, it’s been a bit dead calm. We didn’t have any electricity so no music or lights on the stands,” explained one exhibitor.

Indeed, the Christmas Village program planned by the Community was disrupted throughout the day due to the lack of electricity, which left the market square somewhat in the shadows. A real challenge of patience for the participants who nevertheless enjoyed the atmosphere revived by the mini cowboys, princesses, grinches and pastry chefs who came to have fun. _LM

Despite these hazards that in no way marred the magic of Christmas, the festive day ended with the magnificent parade of Christmas boats, which left from the Grand Case Beach club to Marigot Bay. With all these beautiful light decorations, Santa Claus will have other surprises in store to delight young and old alike! _VX

