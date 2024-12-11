FESTIVITIES: The Christmas Village lights up the Orléans Quarter | FAXINFO

On December 14 and 15, the Stade Thelbert Carti in Quartier d'Orléans will be transformed into a magical Christmas Village. This family event, organized from 10 a.m. to 22 p.m., promises a magical immersion with artisanal stands, gourmet delights, entertainment for young and old, as well as enchanting Christmas shows.

The highlight of the weekend will be the Parade Lumineuse, organized by the association Les 5 Sem d'Orléans. The departure is scheduled for Saturday, December 14 at 19 p.m., from Best Buy Gas Station, with a spectacular arrival at the Christmas Village. This festive event, funded by the Collectivité de Saint-Martin, is the result of a collaboration between the Conseil de Quartier N°1, the association The Voices of Oualichi and Les 5 Sem d'Orléans. It also benefits from the support of many partners, including Sensamar, Delta Petroleum and Julien Brooks et Fils. Don't miss this weekend of celebrations in the heart of Quartier d'Orléans, to share the Christmas spirit in a warm and friendly atmosphere! _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/festivites-le-village-de-noel-illumine-quartier-dorleans/