FESTIVITIES: The Jazz&Wine concert and the history of Carnival rescheduled this weekend! | FAXINFO

Forced to cancel several events last week due to bad weather conditions, the organizers of Carnival 2024 have decided to reschedule two events this weekend, namely the Jazz&Wine concert in Orient Bay and the history of Carnival in Marigot.

Postponed due to the torrential rains that fell last week, the long-awaited Jazz&Wine concert will finally take place this Saturday, February 17 at 20 p.m. at Coco Beach in Orient Bay. Several local acts will perform on stage including MALAIKA MAXWELL, KENYO BALY, SHAKIYA, NATISHA HANSON, ROYALTY (pre-sale tickets 30 euros at the Levi's store in Marigot, 40 euros at the entrance).

Learn all about the history of Carnival

In continuation of the carnival festivities which enjoyed great popular success, a evening retracing the history of the Carnival of Saint-Martin is organized this Sunday, February 18 at 18 p.m. in the Marigot parking lot (at the top of rue République) with the presence of poets, testimonies and exhibition (entrance fee 20 euros for adults , 10 euros for children). _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/festivites-le-concert-jazzwine-et-lhistoire-du-carnaval-reprogrammes-ce-week-end/