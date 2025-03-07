FESTIVITIES / The Tuesdays of Grand-Case 2025: an expected return | FAXINFO

Yesterday, the press conference of the Tuesdays in Grand-Case (MDGC) was held at Blue Martini, bringing together institutions, partners and sponsors to officially announce the return of this emblematic event. Chantal Vernusse, organizer via Calypso Event, expressed his satisfaction at being able to offer four editions starting March 11, thanks to the financial support of the Collectivity of Saint-Martin, thethe Tourist Office and many private partners.

A program rich in colors and new features

The Tuesdays of Grand-Case, which will celebrate their anniversary this year 23e edition, will be structured around four theme evenings a Carnival parade on March 11, a White Parade on March 18th, a Gold Parade on March 25 and Lighting Parade on April 1stThese flagship events, supported by sponsors, will offer a colorful spectacle to visitors.

Beyond the parades, the 2025 edition will offer dynamic street entertainment, with musical groups in front of the Lolo's and space dedicated to new local talents “Tuesday's cover”The aim is to highlight the cultural wealth and know-how of Saint-Martin artisans. Dolphin Telecom, a major sponsor this year, will accompany the event with a interactive photo booth featuring dancers, to offer festival-goers unforgettable memories.

A strengthened organization for a major event

The scale of the MDGC requires precise logistics and optimal security. This year, the prefecture requested a strengthening of control measures. Three entrances equipped with metal detectors will be put in place, with 40 security agents, the territorial police and the gendarmerie to ensure the serenity of the festivities.

Le circulation plan, similar to last year's, provides for the closure of the main boulevard and the establishment of a One Way to facilitate access for visitors and exhibitors. This aspect is crucial to ensure the smooth running of the festivities, which bring together every Tuesday nearly a hundred exhibitors et several thousand visitors.

An economic and cultural challenge for Saint-Martin

During the press conference, Marc-Gerald Menard, representing the Community and the Tourist Office, stressed the importance of this event for theattractiveness of the territoryHe recalled that the MDGC is not only a cultural celebration, but also a major economic lever for shops and restaurants in the area. Philippe Morel, directeur général ad joint de Dolphin Telecom, stressed the need for local businesses to support initiatives that strengthen the influence of Saint-Martin.

Chantal Vernusse has, for her part, expressed her pride in seeing this event continue, despite the many organizational and financial challenges faced by her team. She recalled that the sustainability of Tuesdays requires better structuring and increased support from local partners.

The meeting is therefore scheduled from March 11. four weeks of festivities (possible postponement in case of bad weather), where music, crafts, dancing and conviviality will be in the spotlight. _Vx

Partners and sponsors:

The Collectivity of Saint-Martin

Saint-Martin Tourist Office

CCISM (Interprofessional Consular Chamber of Saint Martin)

Delta Petroleum

ARES

Dolphin Telecom

BRED

Green

IOTV

Magic of the Caribbean

Rapido Print

Peace & Love

HSE (Saint-Étienne Housing)

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/festivites-les-mardis-de-grand-case-2025-un-retour-attendu/