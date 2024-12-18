FIGHT AGAINST ADDICTIONS: MILDECA on a mission in Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

At the beginning of the week, the Community welcomed the Interministerial Mission to Combat Drugs and Addictive Behavior (MILDECA), represented by its delegate Valentine Fournier and her team.

Michel Petit, 4th Vice-President in charge of social affairs, recalled the seriousness of the situation in the territory. According to Dr. Evelyne Banguid of the PMI, parental addictions seriously impact young children, who develop complex behavioral disorders. In addition, Thierry Verres and Hénoc Patrick report an explosion in juvenile delinquency, with more than 100 cases processed this year. Faced with these challenges, prevention and social integration actions are already in place thanks to the Local Council for Security and Crime Prevention (CLSPD), health services and partner associations such as the Red Cross. Valentine Fournier welcomed the momentum initiated by Saint-Martin and announced an interministerial call for projects open until March 14, 2025. The selected initiatives will receive funding to strengthen the fight against addictions and support local stakeholders in their prevention efforts. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/lutte-contre-les-addictions-la-mildeca-en-mission-a-saint-martin/