Fight against obesity in Saint-Martin: focus on challenge 11 | FAXINFO

The SXM No Obesity educational project, initiated at the Daniella Jeffry vocational high school by cooking teacher Akpéné Brégeaud, is taking on a social dimension outside the classroom. Focused on raising awareness of obesity, this project mobilizes children, adolescents and adults to promote healthy eating, a balanced lifestyle and regular physical activity.

Challenge 11, launched in collaboration with an applied arts teacher, embodies this ambition: each participant takes a photo of themselves in front of the fresco located on rue Félix Éboué in Marigot (opposite the Red Cross Health Center), fills in bubbles on Instagram with their favorite foods, then shares their post. This fun and interactive challenge aims to encourage participants to think about their food choices while promoting engagement on social networks. Beyond that, SXM No Obesity offers simple physical exercises, diet recipes and tips for incorporating local and healthy products into your daily life. By involving the population in multilingual and caring challenges, the initiative seeks to deconstruct the taboos linked to obesity and encourage everyone to cook and share their experiences. This approach, supported by the Collectivité, aims to raise awareness among the population about a global issue that particularly affects Saint-Martin. Akpéné Brégeaud, who invests time and personal resources in this project, insists on two pillars: balanced diet and physical activity… eating well does not necessarily require a high budget, but rather good practices accessible to all. Good challenge! _Vx

Info: 06 90 32 95 42

Facebook: Fight against obesity sxm

Instagram: let's_triumph_over_obesity_sxm

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/lutte-contre-lobesite-a-saint-martin-focus-sur-le-defi-11/