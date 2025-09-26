Fight against the high cost of living: local production at the heart of the debate | FAXINFO

The Price, Margin and Revenue Observatory (OPMR) met last Wednesday for its first session of the school year. A meeting extended to new players, banks, insurance companies, telecom operators, but also the Departmental Confederation of Family Union, in order to launch discussions around the Price-Quality Shield.

This meeting was part of the extension of the Interministerial Overseas Committee (CIOM) of July 10, which has made of fight against the high cost of living a national priorityThe work made it possible to establish a first diagnosis on supply chains and logistical constraints, while identifying consumer expectations. This diagnosis will be supplemented by price surveys in large-scale distribution, carried out thanks to an agreement signed with theITSEE.

Patrick Plantard, president of the OPMR, highlighted the broadening of the observatory's role: “The OPMR has broadened its objectives and sought a greater number of partners (…). The task is immense, but we are tackling it seriously and methodically.".

Prefect Cyrille Le Vély stressed the importance of strengthen the autonomy of the territory : “The supply chain from France has its limits; excessively long transit times by boat can lead to the destruction of perishable goods. It is necessary develop local production, while remaining realistic, but it is possible in some sectors: fruits and vegetables, eggs, meat or fish products”.

Discussions will continue in thematic working groups, including the issue of services. They will feed into the “High Cost of Living” conference planned before the end of the year in order to draw up a shared and updated action plan, and publish the new list of Quality Price Shield products.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/lutte-contre-la-vie-chere-la-production-locale-au-coeur-des-debats/