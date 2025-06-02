Finance Minister Gumbs pays tribute to Cedric Kirindongo on his 35 Years at Postal Services St. Maarten N.V. | Government of Sint Maarten

On Wednesday, May 28, 2025, Postal Services St. Maarten N.V. (PSS) bid a heartfelt farewell to a beloved colleague and dedicated public servant, Mr. Cedric Kirindongo, who officially retired after 35 years of unwavering service to the organization.

The farewell event was marked by warm tributes from current and former colleagues, family, and special guests—including the Honorable Minister of Finance, and former Director of PSS, Minister Marinka Gumbs, who shared personal reflections on Mr. Kirindongo’s longstanding contribution.

“Mr. Kirindongo has truly been through it all,” said Minister Gumbs. “Through the highs and lows, the turbulent times, and the better days, he never wavered. His dedication, patience, and humility are qualities that this generation and future ones should look up to.”

Throughout his three-and-a-half decades at PSS, Mr. Kirindongo became known for his consistent professionalism, quiet strength, and the respectful way he carried himself and represented the organization. Always willing to go above and beyond, he never turned away from a task, regardless of whether it was in his official scope, the minister noted.

Reflecting on her time as Director, Minister Gumbs shared: “I’ll always remember how genuinely pleasant it was to be greeted by Mr. Kirindongo each day. His respectful manner and willingness to help, no matter the job, made coming to work a joy. That kind of dedication is rare and it’s something I will always hold close to heart.”

Now entering a new and well-deserved chapter of life, Mr. Kirindongo looks forward to rest, travel, prioritizing his health, and enjoying quality time with loved ones and friends.

“Mr. Kirindongo, you have more than earned the right to take life at your own pace now,” Minister Gumbs added. “Your legacy at PSS is secure. You will be missed, not just for the work you did, but for the person you are.”

Postal Services St. Maarten N.V. and the Ministry of Finance extend their deepest gratitude to Mr. Kirindongo for his loyal service, and wish him joy, peace, and fulfillment in his retirement.

Happy Retirement, Mr. Kirindongo. Your contributions will never be forgotten.

Photo caption: Minister of Finance Marinka Gumbs with Mr. Cedric Kirindongo who recently retired from the Postal Services St. Maarten (PSS) after 35 years of meritorious service.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Finance-Minister-Gumbs-pays-tribute-to-Cedric-Kirindongo-on-his-35-Years-at-Postal-Services-St–Maarten-N-V.aspx