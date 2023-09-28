FINANCE / Workshop: banks to meet you | FAXINFO

This Friday, September 29, Initiative Saint Martin Active and the CCISM are organizing a meeting on the theme of “Business Attitude”. Don't miss this opportunity to maximize your professional relationships with your bank.

After two years of absence, Business Attitude returns this Friday, September 29 at 18 p.m. in the Opal room of the Interprofessional Consular Chamber of Saint-Martin (CCISM) located in Concordia. Participants are invited to meet representatives of the region's banks: BRED Banque Populaire, Crédit Mutuel and Caisse d'Épargne. This will be a good opportunity to discuss the theme of “professional relations with my bank”. This event will allow you to develop relationships but will also give you the opportunity to unlock new financial perspectives. Interested people are invited to register via the online form https://forms.office.com/e/VVFU231vYG without forgetting to bring business cards during the meeting in order to nourish the professional network essential to the development of 'a company. Professional bank account, loan – credit, banking services and investments, so many subjects which will be at the heart of this new edition of “Business Attitude” this Friday, September 29: Meet tomorrow at 18 p.m. at the CCISM. _VX

Info: 05 90 52 83 62 – contact@initiative-saint-martin.fr

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/finances-workshop-les-banques-a-votre-rencontre/