Fire at the Geminga construction site / Pollution caused by the dumping of waste oil in the lagoon is under control | FAXINFO

“Following the fire at the shipyard that occurred during the night of Saturday February 24 to Sunday February 25, the pollution caused by waste oils spilled into the lagoon is contained by the system put in place by the operator Geminga,” specifies the Prefecture in a press release.

Iridescence may be seen. However, they do not present a direct danger to the population and have only a limited impact on the fauna and flora because they only live on the surface of the water. The vast majority of effluents have been treated and the last pollution residues are being eliminated by absorption of the polluting material. The population is assured that all appropriate measures are being taken to protect this precious environment, and the authorities remain vigilant as the situation evolves.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/incendie-au-chantier-geminga-la-pollution-causee-par-le-deversement-des-huiles-de-vidange-dans-le-lagon-est-sous-controle/