FIREFIGHTERS / Change of command at STIS: a first for Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

Monday morning, the La Savane barracks hosted a solemn moment for local civil security: the change of command ceremony du Territorial Fire and Rescue Service (STIS) of Saint-Martin. Comptroller General Félix Antenor-Habazac passed the torch to Commander Yannick Kervoëlen, now head of this full service, a first in the institutional history of the territory.

The ceremony was held under the presidency of Prefect Cyrille Le Vély, in the presence of the President of the Collectivité, Louis Mussington, the President of the STIS Board of Directors, Steven Cocks, and the President of CASTIS of Guadeloupe, Henri Angélique. All welcomed a stage described as historic, the fruit of the political will of Saint-Martin elected officials and the partnership entered into with the State and the SDIS of Guadeloupe.

The establishment of a autonomous command opens a new era for STIS. The challenges to be met are numerous: strengthening staff, developing training, and modernizing equipment. These are all essential objectives to meet the growing needs of a region exposed to natural and technological risks.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/pompiers-passation-de-commandement-au-stis-une-premiere-pour-saint-martin/