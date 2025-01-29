First edition of the Champions Evening: Saint-Martin celebrates its sporting excellence | FAXINFO

This Friday, January 24, the Territorial Olympic and Sports Committee (CTOS) of Saint-Martin inaugurated the first edition of the Champions' Evening, an exceptional event bringing together the emblematic figures of local sport. Athletes, coaches, referees, managers, jury members and institutional partners were present to honor those who embody sporting values ​​on the island.

President Alain Gros-Desormeaux recalled that the CTOS, in just one year of existence, has already made its mark on local sporting history by supporting projects and initiatives. Ambitious prospects include education through sport, the development of women's sport and the organisation of a Fan Zone for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Saluting the unwavering commitment of his team led by Peggy Oulerich, he also expressed his pride in celebrating the values ​​of effort, respect, solidarity and surpassing oneself, essential to sport, and to life in general.

Notable distinctions

Among the prestigious distinctions awarded during the Champions' Evening, Amandha Sylves received the CTOS Special Prize for her exceptional journey to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, while Amélie Thiant was awarded the Jury's Special Prize for her exploits as a beach tennis player in European and world championships.

In total, 47 athletes, 3 coaches, 3 referees and 3 managers were honored. Find the complete list of winners of the Champions' Night in the photos.

Strong institutional support

Sub-prefect Marie-Hildegarde Chauveau was keen to salute the spirit of collaboration and the successful collective projects, while recalling the role of sport in transmitting universal values: surpassing oneself, team spirit and shared pleasure.

Marc Ménard, president of the Centre d'Excellence et d'Éducation par le Sport (CEES) and territorial councillor, stressed that this evening did not only celebrate the champions on the field, but also all those who, behind the scenes, contribute to sporting success: parents, sports managers and volunteers.

The dynamism of Saint-Martin sport thus asserts itself as an essential driving force for strengthening social cohesion and the influence of the island beyond its borders. Congratulations to the recipients and thank you to the entire CTOS team for this memorable evening which lays the foundations for a promising future for local sport! _Vx

