“Fish Day 2023”: still the same popular enthusiasm! | FAXINFO

The famous "Fish Day" or fish festival was once again a great popular success last Sunday in the Galisbay car park where hundreds of people came to spend a friendly and festive time in a good-natured atmosphere.

As usual, this day placed under the sign of the promotion of fishing on the territory began with a laying of wreaths in the bay of Marigot in tribute to the fishermen.

Officials, tourists and visitors then took part in the various festivities offered on the occasion of this major culinary and cultural event. The Saint-Martin fishermen's association, chaired by Pierre Goetz, offered workshops on fishing. The young public was thus able to be introduced to angling, the demonstration of scaling fish and the use of the fishermen's favorite musical instrument, the conch conch.

The large crowd was also able to taste the local dishes based on fish and seafood which are still so successful and which have made the reputation of "Fish Day" for 21 years now.

The day continued with the fine performance of various local groups on stage before the long-awaited concert by the artist Oswald which closed the 2023 edition of "Fish Day". An event always appreciated by the local population and people passing through the island. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/fish-day-2023-toujours-le-meme-engouement-populaire/