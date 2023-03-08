FISHING: New fuel aid granted for professional fishermen in Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

After the two successive phases of aid for the purchase of fuel specific to the fishing sector called "Ukraine aid" which covered the period from March 17, 2022 to September 30, 2022, a third phase takes over.

It takes the form of a discount, for professional fishermen on the island, up to:

• 16.67 cents/l of fuel (from November 16 to December 31, 2022);

• 25 cents/l of fuel (from January 01 to February 15, 2023).

The calculation of aid is done only over the period corresponding to this third phase. The file to be compiled as well as the elements to be provided are presented on the website of the Ministry in charge of the sea: https://mer.gouv.fr/plan-de-resilience-economique-et-sociale-aide-aux-marins-pecheurs-etaux-conchyliculteurs-affilies

The application files are to be submitted to the Territorial Unit of the Department of the Sea, located in the Administrative City of the State on Concordia, 23 rue de Spring) until April 28, 2023.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/peche-une-nouvelle-aide-au-carburant-accordee-pour-les-pecheurs-professionnels-de-saint-martin/