FITNESS – RUNNING: 16 athletes from Saint-Martin at the Miami HYROX | FAXINFO

Sixteen athletes from Saint-Martin took part in the HYROX MiamiFrom April 3rd to 5th, a international indoor fitness competition combining running and functional exercises. All from Iguana Fitness in Grand-Case, they proudly represented the island with several remarkable performances, including a victory in the overall standings as a duo.



Among the notable results, Jérôme Montagne, also coach From this Saint-Martin delegation, he distinguished himself in the professional solo event with a time of 1 hour and 05 minutes, finishing 22nd overall and 4th in his category. A notable improvement for the athlete, who emphasized: “Hard work pays off because I achieved a performance I hoped for but thought would be difficult to reach.” He also secured the first place overall in open doubles alongside Gautier Mathieu de Fossay, with a time of 55 minutes, after a pair formed at the last minute “We were both relaxed and just there to have fun. We succeeded.” The sensations were simply exceptional.“,” testifies Gautier, who also secured 3rd place in the solo event in his 35-39 age category. In the women’s race, the duo Marion Schwartz and Laura Dautriat achieved a time of 1 hour 10 minutes and finished 70th out of 2027 teams: “We weren’t expecting a time like that, so we’re very proud of our result.” Beyond the rankings, everyone emphasizes the intensity of the experience and the strength of the collectiveHugo Salcedo, competing in the solo pro category, improved his time by six minutes compared to his previous participation: “A feeling of satisfaction of the work accomplished once the finish line is crossed.” For the duo Tania Portas and Pascaline Montagne, for whom it was their first participation, the experience was “very intense and positive.” The same sentiment was echoed by Maëva Mancebo and Claire Guthmann: “The atmosphere was incredible, a constant adrenaline”Already looking forward to the next Hyrox!” Between individual performances and team spirit, this participation in Miami illustrates the growing enthusiasm for this demanding discipline and is already paving the way for new goals. -Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/fitness-course-16-athletes-de-saint-martin-a-lhyrox-de-miami/