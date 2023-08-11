Five sites prohibited for swimming in Guadeloupe | FAXINFO

The report for the 2022 season on the quality of bathing water in Guadeloupe, Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy has been published by the Regional Health Agency of Guadeloupe. After the results for our territory detailed in our previous edition, here are those for Saint-Barth and Guadeloupe.

1.442 samples were taken in Guadeloupe. 105 sea and river bathing sites are referenced at European level. According to the results of the last four years, 65,1% of swimming pools are classified as excellent quality, i.e. 2,1% less than in 2021, 12% are of good quality, 7% of sufficient quality, 10% of insufficient quality or 2% more than in 2021 and 5% still prohibited. Four sites are classified as insufficient quality with regard to the results of the last six seasons, i.e. from October 1, 2015 to September 30, 2021 and are prohibited for swimming: Petit Pérou in Capesterre Belle Eau, Anse à sable in Bouillante, Les Basses in Grand Bourg of Marie Galante and Viard in Petit Bourg. In addition, the site of Petite Anse in Bouillante to the right of the waste water treatment plant was also prohibited for swimming. Despite this ban, water quality monitoring is still maintained by the ARS. The reopening will be conditioned by the implementation of effective measures for the restoration of the environments and the achievement of a minimum sufficient quality over the long term. Actions must be taken to identify the causes and reasons for the results, avoid, reduce or eliminate sources of pollution and inform the public. In Saint-Barthélemy, on 13 sites, the results show 92% of bathing places classified as excellent quality and 8% of bathing places classified as good quality (1 site). Across Guadeloupe, Saint-Martin and Saint-Barth, 85% of swimming is deemed to comply with European standards by the ARS. An annual report is also disseminated at national level via the website of the Ministry of Health: http://baignades.sante.gouv.fr. Information about each bathing site is also available. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/cinq-sites-interdits-a-la-baignade-en-guadeloupe/