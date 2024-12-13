FOLKLORE: The Saint-Martin Carnival will finally take place in 2025! | FAXINFO

The Collectivité de Saint-Martin and the Carnival Committee (FCDSM) are pleased to announce that following a meeting of representatives from both parties on Saturday, December 7, 2024, a constructive agreement was reached to ensure the future of the Carnival of Saint-Martin. In accordance with the opinion formulated by the Culture Committee of the Collectivité, during its meeting of November 13, a grant of 200000 euros was voted by the Executive Council on Thursday, December 12, 2024.

At the meeting on Saturday, December 7, both parties reaffirmed their commitment to preserving this essential cultural event for the territory. Both parties stressed the importance of Carnival as a cultural, social and economic pillar. Recognizing the need for a long-term commitment, the following agreements were reached:

Financial support : The Community reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the event as in 2024. An envelope of €200000 was voted by the executive council on December 12, 2025 to allow the committee to finance the 2025 Carnival. An agreement will be signed by the two parties to frame the management of this grant and release the funds for the 2025 carnival.

: The Carnival Committee is committed to proposing an updated program in consultation with all stakeholders for Carnival 2025. This program will aim to honor the cultural heritage of Carnival while meeting the expectations of a dynamic and inclusive celebration.

: As previously discussed, a destination contract between the Community and FCDSM will be concluded in March 2025 for a period of 3 years. This new commitment will provide a structured administrative framework, ensure effective collaboration and allow better planning of future Carnivals.

Both sides agreed on the need to treat the Carnival as a priority to avoid last-minute preparations and maintain a high-level organization.

The Community and FCDSM share the vision of elevating Carnival to new heights, by creating an experience that can both celebrate the culture and traditions of Saint-Martin, and participate in the economic and social development of the territory.

Residents, stakeholders, businesses and institutions are called upon to rally behind Carnival 2025. This collective effort will ensure the success of the event and its place as a spearhead of local heritage for future generations.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/folklore-le-carnaval-de-saint-martin-aura-finalement-lieu-en-2025/