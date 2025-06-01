Food wholesalers and warehouse depots advised to be storm ready for 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season | Government of Sint Maarten

Prepare early. The best time to prepare for a hurricane is now before the hurricane season starts to ramp up with storm activity.

Forecasters have stated that we are in for an above average Atlantic hurricane season, and therefore the Office of Disaster Management (ODM) is calling on food wholesalers and warehouse depots to have their facilities storm/hurricane ready.

Operators and owners of the aforementioned should have ready-made plans on how to secure their properties in the event of a storm/hurricane threat.

National Disaster Coordinator/Fire Chief Clive Richardson said a key part of hurricane preparedness is understanding the hazards in order to know what measures you have to take to secure your business operations and to have contingency plans.

Every effort must be made to be prepared and to take timely action in clearing the surroundings of storage areas of loose pallets and other materials in the event of a weather-related threat to the country.

Materials such as plywood, shipping pallets, food pallets, and pieces of metal used to secure pallet shipments, can easily become flying missiles capable of impaling brick or wooden walls, zinc roofs or anything in its way.

It is the responsibility of the business owner to have plans in place to remove any materials and/or have them properly secured on the property where their business is located within a short period of time in the event of a storm/hurricane threat to the country.

Business owners and households are strongly advised to review their hurricane preparation plans and to adjust and address any weaknesses in those plans because you have the time now to do so before the peak period of the season which begins mid-August.

The primary objective is the protection of people first and foremost, property and surrounding residential areas second.

When a tropical storm or hurricane watch is issued 48-hours before a system is forecasted to hit the country, businesses should activate their business resilience hurricane preparedness plans – take action.

The community is urged to learn more about hurricane hazards and resources you need on how to prepare your family, home, or

business for a storm/hurricane strike by visiting the Government website: www.sintmaartengov.org/hurricane where you will be able to download your “Hurricane Season Readiness Guide’ and “Hurricane Tracking Chart.” The information here is also valuable for new residents.

Listen to the Government Radio station SXMGOV – 107.9FM – for official information and news before, during and after a hurricane. You can also follow weather related news and information as well as national addresses by the Prime Minister, chairperson of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) by going to @SXMGOV Facebook Page.

For official weather-related information, check out the website of the Meteorological Department of St. Maarten (MDS): www.meteosxm.com or visit their social media page Facebook.com/sxmweather/

Remember, be prepared and storm ready!​​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Food-wholesalers-and-warehouse-depots-advised-to-be-storm-ready-for-2025-Atlantic-Hurricane-Season.aspx