FOOTBALL: 1st edition of the Claude Tage Memorial Tournament this weekend at the JL Vanterpool stadium! | FAXINFO

In memory of the late Claude Tage, a key figure in Saint-Martin football, the Junior Stars club is organizing the 27st edition of the Memorial Tournament bearing his name on May 28 and 1 at the Jean-Louis Vanterpool stadium in Marigot.

Sixteen teams (U13 category) will try to enter their names in this 1st edition of the Claude Tage Memorial Tournament. Formations from Guadeloupe, Anguilla, Sint Maarten, Saint-Barth and of course Saint-Martin responded to the invitation of the organizers.

In terms of regulations, each team will be made up of eight players plus four substitutes who can enter and leave the field at any time during each eight-minute match.

Numerous awards will be given out at the end of the tournament: best goalkeeper, best scorer, best player, best hope, fair play prize, not forgetting the trophy for the winning team.

Good tournament to you! _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/football-1ere-edition-du-tournoi-memorial-claude-tage-ce-week-end-au-stade-jl-vanterpool/