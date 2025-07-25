FOOTBALL: A festive atmosphere at the Pelicans Awards Gala | FAXINFO

The annual Pelican Awards gala for the 19-2024 season was held on Saturday, July 2025, at the Hommage Hotel. Organized by the Saint-Martin Football League, this ceremony concludes the sports season each year and recognizes the best players, coaches, and referees.

Hosted by Marc-Gérald Ménard, President of the Sports Commission, and Kathy Africa, President of the Women's Football Commission, the awards ceremony took place in the evening, with guests arriving en masse, dressed in the "formal chic" theme.

The evening began with the national anthem sung by the singer Tamillia, followed by a speech by Aristide Conner, president of the Football League: "Tonight, we celebrate the passion for football but also the success of our young people, who gave their best this season."

Prefect Cyrille Le Vély then took the floor and, during his speech, promoted the practice of women's football: "The game of football was revolutionized a few years ago when women started playing a game that was even more enjoyable to watch than men's, because it embodied a certain spirit and freshness that was present in football a few years ago. We need to see women playing here in Saint-Martin."

The participation of the Community in the promotion of football was also mentioned by the president of the league "through the project to build a large stadium in Quartier d'Orléans."

The ceremony continued with the award ceremony for each category. In the U13 category, Ylann Romney of the Junior Stars was named best player, and Azhari Van Putten of the Saint-Louis Stars was named best scorer. In the U15 category, Marcelin Mackevens of the Junior Stars won both the best player and best scorer awards, tied with Jayden Benjamin of the Saint-Louis Stars. In the Senior category, Rudy Noslen of the Junior Stars won the best player trophy.

The evening ended with a generous buffet and unlimited cocktails, in a friendly atmosphere. Aristide Conner emphasizes "A very positive season, with a desire to put women's football back in the spotlight in Saint-Martin. The young Naïma Jermin joins the FC Le Mans training center and will make Saint-Martin shine in France." _LA

PELICANS AWARDS 2024-2025

Match delegates: Louis Baly, Olivier Bertheaux representing Juventus, and Martine Boudine

Referees: Fantilius Yvan, Ismael Marcellin, Galvani Bryan, Shemar Conner, Louissaint Désir, Kerry Exzeus, Robert Javois, Allen Rex Lake, Armando Moisson, Eden Mondésir, Ishmael Richardson, Emile Stephen, Noha Mauvais, Enel Belancourt, Bryan Jahim, Lake Ronald and Stephen Sowande

U13 category, best coach: Brown Loen of Risc Takers

U13 category, best goalkeeper: Guillyan Gendrey of the Junior Stars

U13 category, top scorer: Azhari Van Putten of the Saint-Louis Stars with 19 goals

U13 category, best player: Ylann Romney, from the Junior Stars

MVP, U13 League Cup: Imène Benrhima, from Juventus

U15 category, best coach: Jean-Paul Arrondell of the Junior Stars

U15 category, best goalkeeper: Jean-Baptiste Roinny of Junior Stars

U15 category, top scorers: Jayden Benjamin (Saint-Louis Stars) and Marcelin Mackervens (Junior Stars), with 19 goals each

U15 category, best player: Marcelin Mackervens (Junior Stars)

U15 League Cup MVP: Samuel Buret (Junior Stars)

U17 category, best coach: Fabrice Gilles of the Phoenicks

U17 category, best goalkeeper: Andry Fleming (Phoenicks)

U17 category, top scorer: Tylian Bézier (Juventus) and Enzo Gilles (Phoenicks)

U17 category, best player: Zanetty Malbranche (Phoenicks)

U17 League Cup MVP: Tylian Bézier

SENIOR category, best coach: Henri Conner (Saint-Louis Stars)

SENIOR category, best goalkeeper: Hereson Bradley (Juventus)

SENIOR category, top scorer: Imri Chevalier, 8 goals (Junior Stars)

SENIOR category, best player: Rudy Noslen (Junior Stars)

Senior League Cup MVP: André Richardson (Junior Stars)

Encouragement Award: U15 Ramaika Beausol (Phoenicks), U13 Akeelah Hunkins (Juventus), Senior Norman Lake (Orléans Attackers)

Fair Play Award: Juventus Saint-Martin

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/football-une-ambiance-festive-au-gala-des-pelicans-awards/