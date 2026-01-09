FOOTBALL: A Saturday dedicated entirely to young people on the pitches | FAXINFO

A good dose of Saint Martin football awaits you this saturday january 10, with a morning entirely dedicated to youth categories, organised under the auspices of the Saint-Martin Football League.



The sports day will begin as soon as 8 a.m. at the Jean Louis Vanterpool stadium in Marigot, with a Football Animation U7 – U9organized by the club RISC Takers FCStarting at 8 a.m., the youngest players will take to the pitch for a morning dedicated to play, learning, and fun. These non-competitive matches aim to to promote the discovery of football, the expression of emotions and collective spirit, in an educational and friendly setting.

In parallel, the Thelbert Carti stadium de Orleans district will welcome Day 4 of the U13 Criterium, with the matches of the Group A from 8h. In the program : Junior Stars – Flamingo, Phoenix – Saint Louis StarsAnd then 9:15pm, RISC Takers – Juventus SXMThe competition will then continue with the group B, From 9:15pm, with RISC Takers (2) – SXM Soccer Academyfollowed at 10:30pm de Junior Stars (3) – Junior Stars (2)before the meeting RISC Takers (3) – Juventus SXM (2).

A sporting event open to families and enthusiasts, with a program subject to change. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/football-un-samedi-100-jeunes-sur-les-terrains/