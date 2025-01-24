FOOTBALL: A weekend where football reigns supreme | FAXINFO

The Saint-Martin grounds are getting ready to vibrate this weekend with a program rich in matches as part of the territorial championship of the Saint-Martin Football League. The Jean Louis Vanterpool, Thelbert Carti and Grand-Case stadiums will host matches for all age categories, from the youngest to the seniors.

Saturday, January 25 will begin with a bang with the U13 at the Vanterpool stadium. In the Poule A, the Phoenicks will face FC Flamingo at 8 a.m., followed by Junior Stars FC against St. Louis ASCM at 9:15 a.m., and Juventus St. Martin against Risc Takers FC at 10:30 a.m. Simultaneously, the games of the Poule B will see Juventus St. Martin 2 play Junior Stars FC 2 (8am), St. Louis ASCM 2 take on SXM Soccer (9:15am), and an internal duel pitting Risc Takers FC 3 against Risc Takers FC 2 (10:30am).

The youngest, U7 and U9, will benefit from a morning of football entertainment at the Grand-Case stadium from 8 a.m., highlighting their energy and passion for the round ball.

The U15 will also have their moment of glory, with games scheduled over two days: Phoenicks vs. FC Flamingo on Saturday at 16:15 p.m., and Risc Takers FC vs. Junior Stars FC 2 on Sunday at 14 p.m., followed by a duel between St. Louis ASCM and its second team at 16 p.m. Among the U17, an anticipated clash will pit the Phoenicks against Junior Stars FC on Sunday at 18 p.m.

Finally, the seniors will close this sporting weekend. Saturday at 20 p.m., Juventus St. Martin will meet St. Louis ASCM at the Thelbert Carti stadium, while FC Orléans Attackers and FC Junior Stars will face each other Sunday at 18 p.m. _VX

