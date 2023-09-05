FOOTBALL: A young Saint-Martin resident on internship at the FFF in Clairefontaine-en-Yvelines | FAXINFO

The SXM Soccer Five Football Academy has much to be proud of, it was worthily represented by Jules Dutrier, a young Saint-Martinois passionate about football, during his participation in the French Football Federation course in Clairefontaine-en-Yvelines.

Historic headquarters of the French team, the National Football Center located in Clairefontaine-en-Yvelines, about sixty kilometers from Paris, is also nicknamed "the Temple" of French football, a place where the highest standards rubs shoulders with emotion on a daily basis. Jules, 13, was the youngest Saint-Martinois participating in the football camp which took place from August 14 to 19. For the passionate young athlete, the experience was unforgettable: “The Clairefontaine-en-Yvelines camp was a great adventure that I share with my family and Johann Lejeune, manager of SXM Soccer Five – SS5, whom I thank very much”. Jules is full of praise for the facilities offered at the center, describing the place as magnificent and conducive to excellent training: "The training sessions were very tough and technical, with two to three sessions a day, whether on the small or the big field, indoor football or cage football. Each workout was physical with strict coaches but we always had a good laugh too! ". During the course, Jules was selected in one of the two groups planned for training. The teammates met in a single team for football at 11. In addition to the human aspect and the new meetings, the young Saint-Martinois retains from this unique experience a good learning of cohesion, a work based on the rhythm of life to have in high-level sport, duties and obligations, good manners in community and the importance of contributing one's stone to the building: "I was surprised to see during the closing ceremony that the only two The prizes awarded are that of the best Fair Play of the week and that of the best maintained and tidy room”. This internship within the Clairefontaine FFF will therefore have been a great learning experience in a high-level sports career for Jules Dutrier who returns with a diploma and marks evaluating his level, very well judged by football professionals. . _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/football-un-jeune-saint-martinois-en-stage-a-la-fff-de-clairefontaine-en-yvelines/