FOOTBALL: Are you passionate about football? Get involved and make a difference | FAXINFO

The Saint-Martin Football League is calling for volunteers to join its various committees and actively contribute to the development of football on the island. A great opportunity for football enthusiasts to get involved, learn and make a real difference within the local sports community.

Interested volunteers will be able to join several committees that are essential to the proper organization of football in the territory. Among them, the competition organization committee, the refereeing committee, the statutes and regulations committee, as well as the technical and development committee. Other key sectors, such as women's football, school football, refereeing and diversified football, are also looking for motivated volunteers.

To participate, simply fill out the registration form, available on the League website or by email (see info) or by picking it up directly at the League office. Once completed, the form can be sent to developpement@saintmartinfootball.org.

Joining the great Saint-Martin football family means sharing a common passion and playing an active role in the structuring and evolution of this sport on the island. It's up to you to play… _VX

Info: https://saint-martin.fff.fr/

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/football-passionnes-de-football-engagez-vous-pour-faire-la-difference/