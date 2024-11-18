FOOTBALL: Aristide Conner re-elected as president of the Saint-Martin League | FAXINFO

Aristide Conner was re-elected as head of the Saint-Martin Football League during the Ordinary General Assembly held last Sunday at the Hommage Hotel.

During this general meeting, the Board of Directors presented the federal medals. These distinctions were given to several volunteers from the Saint-Martin clubs for their dedication to their respective clubs for many years. Congratulations to the recipients Louis Baly, elected member of the LFSM (gold medal), Lionel Rodriguez of Juventus Saint-Martin and Patricia Petchy of Junior Stars (silver medal), Henri Conner of Saint Louis Stars (vermeil medal), Jean Claude Cineus of FC Flamingo (bronze plaque)

Late in the morning, Aristide Conner was re-elected President of the Saint Martin Football League as head of the list of "Let's Continue Together, Everything is Possible". _AF

The composition of the Board of Directors of the Saint-Martin Football League for the next four years:

• Aristide CONNER: President

• Serge WEINUM: Secretary General

• Wesley JEFFREY: Treasurer

• Jean-Louis RICHARDS: 1st vice-president

• Clarisse Felix: 2nd vice-president

• Louis Baly: referee

• Olivier Manicom: referring physician

• Referents: Kathy Africa, Marc-Gérald Menard, Aurélie Soucy, Joeri Essed.

