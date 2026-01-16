FOOTBALL / Becoming a football coach: a session open in January | FAXINFO

La Saint Martin Football League (LFSM) opens a new training session au Federal Instructor Certificate (CFI), intended for those who wish to get involved in coaching young footballersProgrammed from January 22 to 25This training is aimed at educators, volunteers, parents and enthusiasts wishing to strengthen their skills in the field of… U10 categories (children aged 9 to 10) to U13 (children aged 12 to 13).



Dispensed between the room of CTOS SBSM in Bellevue and the Thelbert Carti stadiumThe training aims to impart the pedagogical and technical foundations necessary for leading sessions adapted to young children. It also constitutes a An important lever to support the development of clubs and to sustainably structure local sports coaching.

Accessible from 16 years oldThis training is open to licensed people with the LFSM. The number of places is limitedCandidates are encouraged to come forward quickly to participate in this initiative to promote football and its educational values ​​in the region.

Info: 05 90 77 30 79 – developpement@saintmartinfootball.org

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/football-devenir-educateur-rice-de-football-une-session-ouverte-en-janvier/