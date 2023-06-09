FOOTBALL / Claude Tage Memorial: victory for Juventus Saint-Martin! | FAXINFO

Firstst edition of the Claude Tage Memorial put on a great show on May 27 and 28 at the Jean-Louis Vanterpool stadium, where sixteen teams gave their all to win the coveted trophy!

In honor of the late Claude Tage, a key figure in Saint-Martin football, the tournament bearing his name brought together sixteen teams from Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy (category U 13). The young footballers delivered great performances over two days to try to put their name on the list of winners of this new tournament, which was played in an excellent state of mind.

In terms of results, Juventus de Saint-Martin won the final against Saint-Louis Stars, the small final having been won by Junior Stars "A" at the expense of the Dutch team Eagles.

The leaders of Junior Stars would like to thank all the people who worked for the smooth running of the tournament. See you next year ! _AF

The rankingt:

1er Juventus, 2nd St. Louis Stars “A”, 3nd Junior Stars “A”, 4nd Eagles, 5nd Add "A", 6nd FC Marigot, 7nd Hot Spurs, 8nd Phoenicks, 9nd Add "B", 10nd Flamingos, 11nd Junior U11, 12nd Soccer Five, 13nd Attackers, 14nd St. Louis "B", 15nd Junior Stars “B”, 16nd Risc takers

Special prices:

• Best goalkeeper: Carlos Richardson (Eagles)

• Best striker : Theo (Ajoe “B”)

• Best player : Hugo Turquet (Juventus)

• Best Hope: Ylann Romney (Junior Stars)

• Most fair play team: Risc takers

