FOOTBALL / CONCACAF Championship: direction Guatemala for the Saint-Martin U20 selection | FAXINFO

It's almost the big day! This Friday, February 23, the Saint-Martin U20 selection will play its first match of the CONCACAF under-1 championship in Guatemala against Curaçao. The pressure is starting to build!

Last Wednesday, October 11, CONCACAF carried out the official draw for the U20 championship qualifiers.

The verdict is in for Saint-Martin which finds itself in group C with Guatemala, Curaçao, Aruba and Barbados.

At the end of the matches which will take place between February 23 and March 2, 2024, the first team from each group will qualify for the 20 CONCACAF Men's U2024 Championship, thus joining the six automatically qualified nations (United States, Honduras , Mexico, Panama, Costa Rica and Dominican Republic).

What is the CONCACAF Men's U20 championship?

It is a 12-team championship planned for the summer of 2024 which will bring together the 12 best U20 men's national teams in the region.

At the end of the tournament, the top two teams from each group and the top two third-placed teams will qualify for a knockout stage comprising the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final.

At the end of the competition, the top four (semi-finalists) will qualify for the 20 FIFA U2025 World Cup.

This is what is at stake for the Saint-Martin U20 selection which will successively meet Curaçao on February 23 then Guatemala on February 25, Aruba on February 27 and finally Barbados on February 29.

You can follow the results of the Saint-Martin U20 selection live from Guatemala on social networks and in particular on that of the SMFA league. Go Saint Martin! _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/football-championnat-concacaf-direction-le-guatemala-pour-la-selection-u20-de-saint-martin/