FOOTBALL: Distribution of equipment for “FFF Foot at school” | FAXINFO

As part of the national “FFF Foot à l’école” program, the Saint-Martin Football League, in collaboration with the French Football Federation (FFF), recently distributed sports equipment to primary schools involved in this initiative.

This project aims to introduce students to football while transmitting its fundamental values ​​such as respect, team spirit and discipline.

It also helps to strengthen the link between the school and local clubs, giving children the opportunity to continue playing football in their neighbourhood.

At the beginning of the week, eight schools, representing around twenty classes, benefited from this allocation of brand new equipment.

To mark this event, several personalities from the world of football and education were present, including Aristide Conner, president of the Saint-Martin Football League, Gilles Petit, technical advisor to the FFF, Christophe Ormières (CPES) and Andy Armongon, project manager for the vice-rector of the Guadeloupe Academy.

Something to delight football fans from a young age! _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/football-distribution-de-materiel-pour-fff-foot-a-lecole/