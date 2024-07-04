FOOTBALL (EURO 2024): Great posters for the quarter-finals! | FAXINFO

As in 2016 and 2021, the France team will meet Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal. In addition to the big clash between Germany and Spain, England will have to be wary of one of the good surprises of this European Championship, Switzerland.

With the qualification of the Netherlands, at the expense of Romania (3-0) and the victory of Turkey on Tuesday evening against Austria (2-1), the complete table for the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 is now known. Two European Championship matches will take place on Friday July 5 then two others on Saturday July 6. For the French team, see you this Friday at 15 p.m. The Blues will face Portugal, miraculously against Slovenia (0-0 ap, 3-0 tab) on Monday, for the revenge of the Euro 2016 final (0-1, ap).

Didier Deschamps' men's side of the table promises to be very difficult. In the event of qualification for the semi-finals of the Euro, France would face Germany or Spain (remake of the final of the 2008 European Championship), two of the big favorites in this competition. The two teams will open hostilities on Friday July 5 at 12 p.m. on the pitch of the MHPArena in Stuttgart.

The Netherlands against Turkey

The other part of the painting will be more open. England, which is seeking final victory, will face Switzerland on Saturday July 6 (12 p.m.), which confirms its very good performance in 2021 by having eliminated Italy, the title holder, in the previous round. The last quarter-final will pit Memphis Depay's Netherlands against Arda Güler's Turkey on Saturday July 6 (15 p.m.). The “Oranje” will leave with the favor of the forecasts. _AF

The quarter-final program:

Friday July 5:

At 12 p.m.: Spain – Germany

At 21 p.m.: France – Portugal

Saturday July 6:

At 12 p.m.: Switzerland – England

At 15 p.m.: Netherlands – Türkiye

