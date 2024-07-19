FOOTBALL (EURO2024): EURO2024 prediction competition: the winners | FAXINFO

There were two questions to the 2nd series of 8 prediction competitions in the EURO2024 magazine which closed before the quarter-finals:

1) Who will win EURO 2024?

2) at what minute will the first goal of the final be scored? (he was scored in the 1th)

Of the 8 prediction competitions, 4 participants found the winning country, Spain, and were closest to the answer to the 2nd question.

Xavier who indicated the 52nd minute wins the coveted plane ticket offered by Winair.

Emmanuel for his part indicated the 39th minute and won the Canon multifunction printer offered by Normedia and BSS and… he was also very clear in indicating the 48th minute in the competition Prosecco Ruffino CLT. He wins the 2 bottles put into play.

Marco the last winner, was the closest with the 28th minute and won the 2nd inverter offered by Legrand in the SMEC prediction competition. He will soon come to collect his prize when he returns from vacation.

There were no winners in the other competitions.

Thank you to everyone who participated in the various prediction competitions of EURO 2024 by Faxinfo magazine.

See you for the next Faxinfo magazine.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/football-euro2024-concours-de-pronostics-euro2024-les-gagnants/