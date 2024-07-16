FOOTBALL (EURO2024 FINAL): Spain on the roof of Europe! | FAXINFO

The best team of this Euro 2024 has won! This Sunday, July 14, Spain won its 4th European title (1964, 2008, 2012 and 2024) by dominating England in a very lively final, especially at the end of the match (2-1).

At the end of a match which took a long time to settle, Oyarzabal's goal at the end of the match gave La Roja its fourth continental title. Three years after their failure at Wembley against Italy, the Three Lions were unable to defy the odds and are still chasing their first trophy since 1966.

Like other teams in this Euro, the English selection was punished for its lack of offensive dynamism. Spain was rewarded by remaining faithful to its playing principles of collective technical mastery and individual risk-taking. She got to the top of Europe while teaching her neighbors a lesson. _AF

Final :

Spain : 2 (goals Williams 47th, Oyarzabal 86th) – England : 1 (Palmer goal 73rd)

