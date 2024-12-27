FOOTBALL: Fiery finals for the end-of-year celebrations | FAXINFO

This Saturday, December 21, was marked by thrilling finals at the Stade Jean Louis Vanterpool, where young local football talents shone in several categories in the hope of winning the Christmas Cup.

Category U13

The small final offered a spectacle rich in emotions with a victory of the Risc Takers against the Saint Louis Stars (6-3). In the final, Juventus of Saint-Martin won against the Junior Stars with a narrow score of 2-1, thus winning the Christmas Cup. A great feat for the team which fielded two players, including a remarkable scorer.

Category U15

In a fierce duel, the Junior Stars triumphed over the Saint Louis Stars (3-1), thanks to a decisive second half to shake up the score to 1-1. Both teams offered a quality show, praised by all.

Category U17

The Phoenicks dominated Juventus of Saint-Martin (4-1) in a fast-paced and intense match, thus concluding the day with a great display of football, and a good dose of emotions.

Senior Christmas Cup

On December 23, the Senior Christmas Cup was presented to the Junior Stars delegation by the 2nd Vice-President of the Saint-Martin Football League, Clarisse Félix, after Juventus withdrew.

The Saint-Martin Football League thanks the players, volunteers, referees and the public for their commitment and support, which made this day a real success for local football. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/football-des-finales-enflammees-pour-les-fetes-de-fin-dannee/