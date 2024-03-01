FOOTBALL: Football resumes its rights this weekend | FAXINFO

After the February holidays, the young footballers are returning to the field this weekend, notably with the U13 league cup and the U15 championship.

All the teams involved in the U13 League Cup will play this Saturday, March 2 at the Thelbert Carti stadium. From 8 a.m., FC Flamingo will face Risck Takers, AS Phoenick will face Junior Stars and finally, Saint-Louis Stars will face Juventus de Saint-Martin. Match kicks off at 9:15 a.m.

Otherwise, two of the three matches counting for the U15 championship will take place on Saturday March 2 at the Jean-Louis Vanterpool stadium in Marigot, namely, AS Phoenicks against Junior Stars (1) at 15 p.m. and Attackers Orléans against Junior Stars (2). at 16:45 p.m. _AF

