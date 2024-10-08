FOOTBALL (International friendly match): The young Saint-Martin guard outclasses the amateur selection of Mexico (6-1) | FAXINFO

While Stéphane Auvray's players are in Saint Lucia from October 7 to 12 as part of the Nations League, a Saint Martin selection, composed solely of players playing in the local championship, easily won on Saturday evening during an international friendly match played at the Thelbert Carti stadium against the amateur selection of Mexico.

From the start, the Mexican defense had the greatest difficulty in containing the repeated attacks of the local eleven, who had started the game better. Faced with a whirling Saint-Martin attack, the visiting rearguard was often caught out. After a first tense situation in front of the goal of the Mexican goalkeeper, Juan Moreno, saved by his post on a shot from Imri Chevalier (5th), Yannick Bellechasse outwitted his defender to deceive the unfortunate Moreno with a cross shot (15th). The Mexican selection tried to put on a good show but the latter cruelly lacked rhythm in its play to worry a well-organized local defense. After a quarter of an hour of play, Akim Arrondell outpaced his opponent to score the second goal of the game (2th).

Too rarely troubled by a Mexican team lacking rhythm, Jomari Daniel's protégés calmly controlled the debates. Shortly before the start of the last quarter of an hour of the first period, Yannick Bellechasse, always in the right moves, aggravated the score on the scoreboard (3-0).

Saint-Martin unfolds

Back from the locker room, the Saint-Martin selection tried to play an attractive game to follow for the greatest pleasure of its loyal supporters present in large numbers on Saturday evening in Quartier d'Orléans.

Without forcing their talents too much, David Zephir and his team found the back of the net three more times during the second half. The Mexican team will have the merit of not giving up despite the size of the score and will be rewarded by saving their honor.

Final score six goals to one. The Saint-Martin selection won a prestigious victory against a weak Mexican team, it must be admitted. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/football-match-amical-international-la-jeune-garde-saint-martinoise-surclasse-la-selection-amateur-du-mexique-6-1/