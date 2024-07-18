Football: Jomari Daniel, new qualified educator, joins the League’s technical team | FAXINFO

The Saint-Martin Football League marks an important turning point for the future of local sport with the recruitment of a new sports educator with a BMF (Football Instructor Certificate), Jomari Daniel. This recruitment symbolizes the LFSM's commitment to the development of football on the island.

His arrival within the League represents a key step in strengthening the technical department of the LFSM, led by Gilles Petit, Technical Advisor of the French Football Federation (FFF), assisted by Patrick Mocka Sports Educator (also a BMF graduate) and Yannick Bellechasse, the sports presenter.

The main objective of the technical department is to provide club volunteer educators with qualified resources to improve training methods, to improve applied pedagogies and to promote communication for the development of players, educators and local clubs.

It is essential to emphasize that the development of this technical department, and particularly the integration of Jomari Daniel, constitutes a major asset for Saint-Martin football. By providing recognized expertise and a structured approach, Jomari Daniel will contribute to raising the level of play and nourishing the sporting ambitions of Saint-Martin.

The League would like to thank the DRAJES of Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy for allowing this project to come to fruition.

For our part, we wish Jomari Daniel every success in this great sporting project with young football hopefuls in Saint-Martin. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/football-jomari-daniel-nouvel-educateur-diplome-rejoint-lequipe-technique-de-la-ligue/